St. Joseph advances to first-ever CIF State Championship game with 72-58 win over Modesto Christian

On January 16, Modesto Christian handed St. Joseph a 68-67 loss.

After one more loss to California powerhouse, Inderkum, the Knights had all the experience they needed to move through the postseason and prove they were one of, if not the best team in the state.

After a dominant 72-58 win on the road at Modesto Junior College, St. Joseph not only avenged their early season loss to the Crusaders but made history for a program that many may have written off at the beginning of the season.

St. Joseph reached their first ever, CIF State Championship game as winning the NorCal Regional Championship. They play a difficult Harvard-Westlake team at the Golden 1 Arena in Sacramento, March 11.

St. Joseph lost to Harvard-Westlake last year in the first round of the CIF SoCal Regional.