St. Joseph and Arroyo Grande boys punch their ticket to the Central Section title games at Selland Arena

Arroyo Grande 60 Dinuba 40

After placing third in the regular season Mountain League standings, the Arroyo Grande Eagles now are just one game away from a Division II Central Section Championship after defeating Dinuba handedly dismantling the full court press and 2-3 zone. Defensively, they held a high-scoring Emperors team to their lowest scoring output all season.

The Eagles will play Porterville Friday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. in Selland Arena.

St. Joseph 85 Bakersfield Christian 62

Last year, Clovis West beat St. Joseph in the Central Section semifinals. The loss came in overtime. Two years ago, they were the Open Division Champions.

In their match-up with Bakersfield Christian, a team they beat Dec. 3, 92-60, they once again found their way back to a rematch with Clovis West attempting another Central Section title.

They play Clovis West, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. in Selland Arena.