St. Joseph and Righetti girls basketball win in home openers

Both Righetti and St. Joseph played their home openers against Central Coast opponents. The Knights came in 1-1 after a loss on the road to Archbishop Mitty and showed why they'll be the front runner for league champions and a hot team heading into a Section tournament at the end of the season.

For Righetti, they came in at 2-1 against a 5-2 SLO team. It was also the return of senior Bree Luna to her home court coming off a torn ACL injury from her junior season.

St. Joseph 72 Mission Prep 24

Senior Kai Oani propelled to a hot shooting first half as her and UCLA-bound Avary Cain helped lead the Knights start to finish to roll the Royals.

Righetti 43 SLO 32

In a highly emotional and chaotic game, the Warriors got it done thanks to their constant defensive pressure. They play Paso Robles Dec. 7.