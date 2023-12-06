Watch Now
Sports

Actions

St. Joseph and Righetti girls basketball win in home openers

Posted at 11:44 PM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-06 02:44:27-05

Both Righetti and St. Joseph played their home openers against Central Coast opponents. The Knights came in 1-1 after a loss on the road to Archbishop Mitty and showed why they'll be the front runner for league champions and a hot team heading into a Section tournament at the end of the season.

For Righetti, they came in at 2-1 against a 5-2 SLO team. It was also the return of senior Bree Luna to her home court coming off a torn ACL injury from her junior season.

St. Joseph 72 Mission Prep 24

Senior Kai Oani propelled to a hot shooting first half as her and UCLA-bound Avary Cain helped lead the Knights start to finish to roll the Royals.

Righetti 43 SLO 32

In a highly emotional and chaotic game, the Warriors got it done thanks to their constant defensive pressure. They play Paso Robles Dec. 7.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg