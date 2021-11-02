St. Joseph athletes named Players of the Week

The Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table announced Makai Sat and Bailey Woodside as their Players of the Week.

Sat is a lineman for the St. Joseph Knights football team.

The Knights are set to take on Bullard in the first round of the playoffs.

"I feel pretty confident, do what we always do and just do our job," said Sat.

Bailey Woodside plays volleyball for St. Joseph.

The Knights will face Tulare Western Tuesday in Tulare.

"We're in the semi's and if we win this we go to championships and we hope to win CIF,” said Woodside.