St. Joseph big man Caedin Hamilton commits and signs with Marquette University for the upcoming season

The St. Joseph boys basketball team have another Division I alumni as on Tuesday, Aug. 1 senior Caedin Hamilton signed late to Marquette University to play for Shaka Smart in the Big East Conference.

Hamilton and the Knights couldn’t have wrote a better script for their 2022-2023 season winning a CIF Division I Central Section Championship before going on to a runner-up finish against Harvard-Westlake in the CIF Open Division State Championship game. However, in the off-season, Hamilton was surprisingly without many offers despite tremendous touch and passing ability for someone his size.

But on July 11, an offer came down from the Golden Eagles program and three weeks later, the six-foot-10 big man has a home.

In his senior year, Hamilton averaged 12.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, and nearly two blocks per game on way to being one of the best defensive weapons on the central coast.

After a great summer with the AAU program BTI Select, Hamilton held D-1 offers from Northeastern, Drexel and UC Riverside but ultimately landed on Marquette after a visit last weekend.