St. Joseph falls 76-65 to Harvard-Westlake in CIF Open Division Championship

The high school basketball season is officially over in California concluding at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

In the CIF Open Division, it was a rematch of last year's SoCal Regional playoff game between Harvard-Westlake and St. Joseph's.

Down 35-31 at halftime, the Knights were still in it thanks to excellent shot-making from senior Luis Marin but it was the third quarter from Trent Perry and the Wolverines that did the most damage.

Harvard-Westlake extended its lead to 10 heading into the fourth helped in big part by Perry who had 5 of his 10 assists in that eight-minute stretch.

The balanced scoring from the Wolverines was too much to handle as Harvard-Westlake reclaimed the title of CIF State Open Division Champion after winning it last in 2016.

For St. Joseph, despite losing four key senior players in the rotation, the tandem of sophomore Tounde Yessoufou and freshman Julius Price for years to come is an exciting thought moving forward for the Knights who had arguably their most successful season to date despite coming up short in the championship game.

It is certainly one of the most talented rosters, Head Coach Tom Mott has ever coached.