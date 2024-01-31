Watch Now
St. Joseph girls and Arroyo Grande boys win big in Mountain League match-ups

Posted at 11:58 PM, Jan 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-31 02:58:42-05

Girls: St. Joseph 68 Arroyo Grande 30

On Jan. 12, the Eagles put up a fight in a 51-61 loss to the Knights but on their homecourt, St. Joseph was dominant from start to finish. Even more impressive, Maxpreps had the Eagles at #7 in the Division I Central Section with the Knights at #2. It's possibly to see both these teams squaring off in the section playoffs.

Boys: Arroyo Grande 74 Mission Prep 40

Up 26-20 at halftime on senior night, the Eagles were nothing short of brilliant in the second half. One of seven seniors George Keskinov hit five three pointers as a part of seven all game to lead all scorers with 22 points.

