St. Joseph girls basketball wins 13th straight game with a 73-41 over Orcutt Academy. The Knights are now 9-0 in the mountain league and 20-3 overall.
St. Joseph girls basketball wins 13th straight game 73-41 over Orcutt Academy
Posted at 11:52 PM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 02:52:02-05
