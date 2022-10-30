St. Joseph heads into playoffs with league title

The St. Joseph Knights are heading into the playoffs on an incredibly high note following a 49-21 victory over Mission Prep.

The Knights finished the regular season with a perfect 7-0 Mountain League record to secure the title.

St. Joseph's only loss of the season came on the road at Newbury Park in the third week of the season.

Newbury Park closed out the year with an impressive 8-2 record.

St. Joseph will open the playoffs in Division I with a matchup against Clovis East at home Friday at 7 p.m.

The Knights roll into the playoffs as the sixth seed.

If the Knights win their opener, they will face third seed Liberty.