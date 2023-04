St. Joseph held a strong first place standing in the Mountain League coming into their game against Mission Prep.

It was a defensive show between St. Joseph's Taylor Mediano and Mission Prep's Roxanne Guerra. However, a late run in the sixth inning from the Knights broke a 1-1 tie as St. Joseph moves to 6-1 in league play and to 12-4 overall.

Mission Prep falls to 3-2 in league play and 7-7-1 overall.