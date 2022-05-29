St. Joseph sending eight athletes to FCA All-Star Game

The St. Joseph Knights will be heavily represented in the FCA All-Star Game in 2022.

The Knights will be sending eight players to represent the team in the game.

The group includes Anthony Moreno, Andrew Farao, Travis Royal, Aaron Guggia, Gage Mussell, Erick Santillan, Christopher Miller, and Mark Crisp.

Crisp says he is excited to be able to participate in one final football game following the injuries he sustained throughout his career on campus.

"When I was a sophomore, I started on varsity," said Crisp. "I was a three year varsity player. I broke my collarbone my sophomore year in the third game. About eight weeks later, I returned and played safety in the semifinal game of CIF. We had the season pushed back because of COVID and played a couple of games in Sacramento. When we played league, I tore my ACL. I came back six months later and scored my first touchdown against Pioneer Valley. I haven't been able to play a full game in a long time. It's nice to be able to play another game, my last game probably, in the FCA All-Star Game."

The FCA All-Star Game kicks off at Nipomo High School next Saturday, June 4th.