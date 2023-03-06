St. Joseph set to play in Regional Finals

St. Joseph Boys Basketball is nearing a potential state championship berth following another playoff win over the weekend.

The Knights went into San Ramon Saturday and defeated Dougherty Valley on their home court, 87-76.

The win was the first for St. Joseph at the state level after securing a first round bye.

With the win, the Knights advance to the Open Division Regional Finals.

St. Joseph will face off as a three-seed against top seed Modesto Christian in the Regional Finals Tuesday.

The winner will take on either Centennial or Harvard-Westlake for the State Finals.

The Regional Finals matchup tips off Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Modesto.