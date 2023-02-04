St. Joseph sweeps Mission Prep in doubleheader on senior night

Girls: St. Joseph 73, Mission Prep 25

It was a group effort Friday night that saw the Knights continue their winning streak now at 12-0 in league play.

Boys: St. Joseph 86, Mission Prep 69

All eyes were on the marquee match-up between St. Joseph sophomore Tounde Yessoufou and UT Rio Grande Valley commit senior JJ Howard of Mission Prep. After an opening score from Howard, it was all Yessoufou and the rest of the offense putting up a 24-8 first quarter lead which they carried out the rest of the way.