Orcutt Academy 67 Arroyo Grande 30

Freshman Elizabeth Johnson and senior Khaelii Robertson-Mack combined for 41 points in the win as they stay solely in second place behind the undefeated leader, St. Joseph.

St. Joseph 81 Nipomo 37

Junior Avary Cain showed out dropping a career-high 40 points against Nipomo. With a stacked roster under first-year head coach under Kristina Santiago Bennett, the Lady Knights are 11-0 in league play; 22-3 overall.