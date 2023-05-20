St. Joseph's Avary Cain commits to UCLA

As one of the most coveted girls basketball recruits in not only the state but in the country, St. Joseph junior Avary Cain committed to UCLA after a social media post from her on Thursday.

5 ⭐️ Avary Cain (no. 20 espnW Super 60) has committed to UCLA 🐻 #GoBruins



🎨: @rtpgfx pic.twitter.com/1QpdGvat0O — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) May 18, 2023

Cain helped lead her to the CIF Central Section Division I semifinals and and CIF state Division appearance before ending their season in a loss to the Los Angeles Brentwood School.

The Knights finished the regular season undefeated in Mountain League play under first year head coach Kristina Santiago. Cain was named MVP after the season after averaging 21 points, 7 rebounds and 3.5 steals in her junior year.

She is the second Division I Pac-12 commitment this season from this year’s Knights team with senior Candice Kpetikou headed for Washington State University next year.

Cain is the third player the Bruins have landed for 2024. They are coming off a Pac-12 championship loss and a trip to the sweet 16 under head coach Cori Close.