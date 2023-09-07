St. Joseph's Carter Vargas coming off incredible six touchdown game as team heads into league play

With over 300 yards on the ground and six touchdowns against Newbury Park Sept. 1, St. Joseph senior running back Carter Vargas and the offense won themselves a shootout and while the senior’s breakaway speed and skill were factors in his dominant performance, Vargas was quick to thank his offensive line.

“The holes, they were wide open," Carter recalled. "We started off the year a little a little slow but we definitely started playing as a team together this weekend.”

With over a 62-53 win over the Panthers, a total of 115 points were scored but for the Knights, they were just focused one thing.

“I was more focused on the win.”

Now at 2-1, It’s time for Mountain League play after the Knights went through a grueling three week slate of non-conference opponents including a 37-13 loss to Palos Verdes in their first game that have helped them prepare for what lies ahead.

“That that game was definitely a struggle," Vargas said. "I feel like we really did need that to come in and think that we're not that 10-2 team that we were last year.”

Last year, the team seemed unstoppable going undefeated in league play but in the second round of playoffs met their match losing to Liberty High School 49-13, a loss that has fueled this year’s team to go even further.

“We just didn't have the strength that they had. We all hit the weight room together and we just all grinded together. It's really starting to pay off with these wins.”

Now committed to play at Nevada since June of this year, Vargas gets to focus on hurdling more defenders, scoring more touchdowns for his team and helping this Knights team reach even bigger heights than before.