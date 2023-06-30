Stafford and Ager selected 31-player USA Baseball Collegiate National Team roster

The MLB All-Star selections weren’t the only baseball rosters announced as the 31-player roster was selected for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team.

Leading off with local talent, Cal Poly catcher Ryan Stafford impressed his head coach Larry Lee over their four game Stars vs. Stripes series batting .467 going 7-for-15 at the plate with a double and two RBI’s. Defensively, Stafford was perfect behind home plate with 15 putouts, three assists and no errors in 15 chances.

For UCSB, pitcher Matt Ager took advantage of the opportunities over four games making one start and a relief appearance striking out four batters with no walks.

They join fellow California natives Duce Gourson from UCLA, Rodney Green from Cal and Malcolm Moore from Stanford.

Both Moore and Braden Montgomery are coming off another trip to the College World Series where their pitching coach, Thomas Eager, will also be a coach for national team. Eager was a former Cal Poly pitcher under Lee.

Their International Friendship series against Chinese-Taipei begins Friday and goes through July 4th.

Here is the full roster:

