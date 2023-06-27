Stafford shines in Stars vs. Stripes scrimmages for USA Baseball

Cal Poly's Ryan Stafford is the lone Mustang trying to make this year's USA Baseball Collegiate National team coached by his college head coach Larry Lee, and in the opening Stars versus Stripes intra-squad series, made a strong case to be donning Team USA for a final roster spot.

Stafford, who finished up another successful sophomore season in the Big West made the most of his at bats in game one of the series.

Stafford, throughout the course of the 12-inning game, had four attempts and managed three hits as well as 1 RBI for the Stripes.

Earlier today in game two, Stafford managed three at-bats continuing his stellar play at the plate recording a hit and another RBI as the Stripes would capture a 6-0 win.

There are two more scrimmages with the final one being on Wednesday where they will then cut down their roster to the final 26.

The last Mustangs to make the Collegiate National Team were Drew Thorpe and Brooks Lee in 2021.