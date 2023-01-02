TCU, Georgia to meet in National Championship

The TCU Horned Frogs and Georgia Bulldogs will meet up in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, January 2nd at SoFi Stadium.

TCU heads into the title game as the third seed following a 51-45 win over second-ranked Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl.

Georgia returns to the title game following their 42-41 victory over fourth-ranked Ohio State in the Peach Bowl.

The Horned Frogs feature a 13-1 record, with their lone loss coming to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship.

The Bulldogs are undefeated at 14-0 and are SEC Champions.

TCU has not won a championship since 1938.

Georgia is the reigning champion following a victory over Alabama in the title game a year ago.

The game will feature a pair of Heisman finalist quarterbacks in TCU's Max Duggan and Georgia's Stetson Bennett.

This will be the first College Football Playoff game played at SoFi Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m.