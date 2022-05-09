Templeton High Girls Swim wins CIF Title

The Templeton High Girls Swim team secured the Division II CIF Swim Championship over the weekend.

The Eagles were the only school swimming for the title without having a pool...

They finished with 238 points, followed by Nipomo High finishing second with 179.

Freshman Kylie Bell broke records in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard backstroke.

The title comes after almost having their season canceled due to having no place to practice.

The Eagles wound up training at the Paso Robles Sports Club throughout the season.

"This title means so much to us girls to be the first Templeton High School Swimming CIF Champions is so exciting," said Claire Oppedahl, a senior and captain of the team.

While there were roadblocks, Oppedahl said the team remained positive.

"We just had a hardworking attitude to get through challenging practices and obstacles that came our way, such as not having a pool and not having divers," said Oppedahl. "We were such a small but mighty crew and everyone did their part. It was just so cool that the little Templeton won the whole meet."