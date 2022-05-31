Templeton siblings break seven Eagle records in three sports

Two siblings and Templeton Eagles have made a name for themselves on the track and in the pool.

Sophomore Joshua Bell and freshman Kylie Bell are coming off of historic seasons in their respective sports at Templeton High.

"Self-motivation, getting up early in the morning, doing their running during their swimming, they translated that right over to academics," said their father, Tim Bell.

Joshua set four school records in track and cross country with victories in the 3200m Track Run, the Cross Country 5K, Cross Country 4K, and the Three-Mile Run.

"I know I have like two more years to go, so I'm like not worried about anything this year, but I thought I did really good and I surprised myself," said Joshua Bell.

Kylie broke three record while swimming in the 100m Backstroke, 200m Individual Medley, and the 500m Freestyle.

She was also apart of the record-breaking 200m Medley Relay team that helped lead the Eagles to a CIF title.

"That definitely comes from my family and also them motivating me to become the person I am," said Kylie Bell.

The siblings have their sights set on even loftier goals and expectations as they progress throughout their time in high school.

"I think they both have the ability to realistically go on and do some level of collegiate sports," said Tim Bell.

"I definitely want to do Division I running in college, hopefully with a scholarship," said Joshua Bell.

"My future goals are definitely to beat more records and I also want to achieve a scholarship to either a Division I school or a better school in general," said Kylie Bell.

The highly competitive nature of the Bell family has played an instrumental role in the success of the Bell children.

Joshua says used to run with his father growing up with the goal to beat him in races.

"I'd ride my bike next to him and then, over the years, it's kind of developed into a more competitive spirit that I have now."

The siblings also say they have a tendency to compete amongst themselves.

"Competition between my brother and I is definitely quite common with everything, but he has definitely pushed me to be better and his competition has helped a lot," said Kylie Bell.

The youngest brother in the family, Trevor Bell, was born without a femur.

Trevor says he is learning from his siblings every step of the way.

"Having them as siblings has really helped because I've been practicing with them almost my entire life and they've really been an inspiration to me," said Trevor Bell.

"He just fits right into the family," said Tim Bell. "I guarantee that he'll be doing something in high school here as well."

The three siblings will continue to make a lasting impact at Templeton High School for the next few years.

Joshua is heading into his junior year of high school, Kylie into her sophomore year, and Trevor is only 12 years old.