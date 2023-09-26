Templeton Tennis Ranch hosts fifth ever Central Coast Tennis Classic

The Templeton Tennis Ranch, for the fifth time ever, is hosting the Central Coast Tennis Classic featuring professional women’s tennis players from around the world vying for an improved standing in their World Tennis Association rankings.

For some players, it’s their first time in Templeton and at this $60,000 prize pro circuit event that started in 2017. But for others, it’s a return to the Central Coast. WTA-ranked No. 237 singles player Jamie Loeb played in the first ever Central Coast Tennis Classic reaching the finals and is back again continuing her professional journey.

“I definitely have really good memories playing here," Loeb recalls. "I remember there was a really good crowd that came out and just the people that have helped organize this event.”

“You see so many players as they're trying to build their career," Templeton Tennis Ranch Founder and CEO Ralph Goehring said. "It's just an amazing opportunity for us to be part of that process.”

People like Goehring, who helped create the Templeton Tennis Ranch in March of 2015 always wanted to make an impact in the area through the game of tennis but now with the establishment of a professional ITF circuit tournament, they’ve put Templeton on the map to a national audience.

“I think for Templeton in the area, there's so many players from all over the world have no idea what we have here at this Central Coast,” Goehring admitted.

The venue has even received national recognition earning the United States Tennis Association’s annual Outstanding Facility Award which recognizes excellence in the construction and/or renovation of tennis facilities throughout the country.

“It's just fantastic that we're acknowledged by the USTA and that our club, rises to that level being an outstanding facility,” Goehring said.

Outstanding players have also made a name for themselves in tournaments like this and have gone on to play on some of the biggest stages in professional tennis. Loeb, who's competed in the U.S. Open twice, getting back to a Grand Slam is constantly what she's striving to get back to.

“I definitely feel like I belong and fit in there and it's taken some years, but that's where I ultimately want to be," Loeb explained. "It's also good playing these events to get matches in and to just keep up that ranking.”

It’s not just Loeb who’s made a name for themselves in tournaments like these either.

“A lot of players make a name for themselves playing on the ITF tour and this is definitely a part of the journey.”

The tournament goes from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1. Live results and scheduling can be found at itftennis.com.