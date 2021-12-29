Templeton tops Orcutt Academy 66 to 39 in the Atascadero Christmas Tournament on Tuesday. The Eagles are now 6-11 on the season and play Paso Robles at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Posted at 11:13 PM, Dec 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 02:14:16-05
Templeton tops Orcutt Academy 66 to 39 in the Atascadero Christmas Tournament on Tuesday. The Eagles are now 6-11 on the season and play Paso Robles at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.