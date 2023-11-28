Templeton's Josh Bell and Frannie Perry perform well at CIF State Cross Country Championships

Templeton runners Frannie Perry and Joshua Bell headlined for the Eagles program competing in CIF State Cross Country Championships after both of them won section titles the week before at the same course.

In a race that Perry considered an always ‘hectic’ event, the junior held her own against some of the best in the state finishing with an individual time of 18:51.6 seconds good enough for 23rd in Division III beating last year’s state time by just over 17 seconds.

On the boys side, Stanford bound phenom Bell had as good a race as you can have given the sheer size of the race.

In division three, Bell captured second place with a time of 14:52.3. His best time at state in his high school career.

Not only was that time good enough for second place in division three, the time was the fifth best of all divisions good enough to beat all other runners in Divisions I, III and V.

With the performance, Bell qualifies for the Nike Cross Country Nationals next weekend in Portland, Oregon.