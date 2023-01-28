Templeton's Nicky Frangie earns 1,000 career points in a win 73-39 over Orcutt Academy

Templeton senior Nicky Frangie was just 17 points away from eclipsing 1,000 career points in a game that also solidified the team in first place of the Ocean League.

With 2:17 left in the third quarter, Frangie sunk the first of two free throws to etch his name in Eagles history.

The win now puts Templeton in first place of the Ocean League putting them atop the standings with San Luis Obispo, both of whom share a 7-2 league record. Templeton plays an important game against Santa Ynez on January 30 at 6:30 p.m.