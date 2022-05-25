Ten Righetti athletes selected to FCA All-Star team

The Righetti Warriors will be sending ten players to represent the school at the FCA All-Star Game.

Elias Martinez, Hayden Baichtal, Cooper Bagby, Ryan Boivin, Elijah Swanson, Darrin Orlick, Zachary Monighetti, Case Bishop, Elroy Perez, and Malachi Broome have all been selected for the Warriors.

Monighetti said he is excited to participate in the game he grew up watching.

"One of the best parts about being part of FCA on campus and playing this game is I get the I have the opportunity to share what it's like to be part of FCA with my other teammates that are not in FCA.," said Monighetti. "It's a great experience. I've been watching this the last couple of years, ever since I was a freshman. I had the ability to watch all of the seniors before me and the people I wanted to follow. I got a chance to watch them and it's just a great experience. I wanted to play in it and be able to experience it and just give those younger kids who I was like the experience of wanting to play."

The FCA All-Star Game kicks off June 4th at Nipomo High School.