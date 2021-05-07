Watch
Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger found dead in Austin

Michael Thomas/AP
FILE - In this April 24, 2021, file photo, Texas defenders Jake Ehlinger, left, and B.J. Foster, right, tackle Kayvontay Dixon (16) during the first half of the Orange and White spring scrimmage college football game in Austin, Texas. Ehlinger, the younger brother of former Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger, was found dead near campus Thursday, May 6, Austin police said. Officers found the 20-year-old Ehlinger after responding to a call at 12:18 p.m. Police did not detail how they found him but said the death is not considered suspicious. No cause of death was immediately released. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)
Posted at 5:00 PM, May 06, 2021
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger, the younger brother of former Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger, has been found dead near the Austin campus.

Police say officers responded to a call shortly after noon Thursday.

Police did not detail how they found him but said the death is not considered suspicious.

No cause of death was immediately released.

The 20-year-old had not played the last two seasons.

Sam Ehlinger was drafted last week by the Indianapolis Colts.

“We grieve and weep with the Ehlinger family, Colts owner Jim Irsay tweeted. "Prayers, love, and support."

This is the second tragedy to hit the family.

Jake and Sam's father, Ross, died in 2013 an apparent heart attack while competing in a triathlon in San Francisco at the age of 46.

