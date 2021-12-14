Three Central Coast teams highlight the 2021 high school football season

Mission Prep, Righetti, and Morro Bay all had seasons to remember in 2021.

The Mission Prep Royals posted an undefeated regular season.

The Royals would play in their biggest game in school history, taking down Lemoore in the first round of the Division II playoffs before falling to Bakersfield.

The Righetti Warriors secured their Division Five CIF Central Section title with a win over Liberty.

The Warriors would reach the Division 5-A state title game, where they lost to Sacred Heart Prep to close out the year.

The Morro Bay Pirates won the Division Six CIF Central Section title with a win over Taft.

The Pirates would fall to Fall River on the road in the Division 7-AA state title game to close out the season.