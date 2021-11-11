- Carson Turnquist signs to play baseball at the University of Oklahoma
- Bryson Hoier signs to play baseball at Loyola Marymount University
- Jaiden Ralston signs to play softball at Iowa State University
Three Paso Robles student-athletes sign to play at the collegiate level
Posted at 11:48 PM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 02:48:50-05
