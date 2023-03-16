Three Santa Ynez football players sign letters-of-intent to play college football

It was signing day for Santa Ynez football as three seniors put pen to paper inking their commitment to continue their athletic careers in college.

Nick Crandall, Luke Gildred and Aidan Scott all signed their letters-of-intent. Together, the three will combine to play for three different levels of college football, all for different reasons.

Offensive lineman, Nick Crandall, will head to Caldwell, Idaho to play for the nationally-ranked NAIA program College of Idaho where he’ll look to develop his skills his freshman year before making an impact.

“As a freshman, I am probably planning on redshirting just as a year of development and growth get bigger and then my next three years hopefully have a starting or rotating role as an offensive lineman at College of Idaho.”

Quarterback, Luke Gildred, will be in pursuit of the full student-athlete experience heading to Claremont-Mckenna to both compete on the field and in the classroom pursuing a degree in neuroscience.

“I’m going there because it's a perfect blend of academics and athletics, and then I really like the atmosphere there. Coach asked me to come there and compete, so I plan on doing just that.”

Lastly, tight end and defensive end, Aiden Scott, will stay local signing with the Cal Poly Mustangs who under their new coaching staff, have made recruiting a priority to try and revamp the program.

“They're the only cause that really stayed with me through my injury. They really made me feel made me feel at home in my recruiting process and they just made it feel personal for me.”

Santa Ynez was 5-6 last season losing in the first round of the CIF Central Section D-3 playoffs.