Three SLO Tigers were selected for 2022 FCA All-Star game

San Luis Obispo seniors Gavin Righetti, Jack Krill and Rory Devaney were selected for the 2022 FCA All-Star game. The All-Star game is June 4th at Nipomo High School.
Posted at 11:13 PM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 02:13:26-04
