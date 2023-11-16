Three Templeton student-athletes sign NLI's to Division I schools in California

Three Templeton High School student-athletes signed their National Letters of Intent to compete in Division I athletics in the state of California.

In one of the more packed signing ceremonies one will see, seniors Lucia Barroso, Quincy Winkler and Joshua Bell put pen to paper in front of the Templeton community that included classmates, teammates, coaches and family.

Senior cross country runner Bell signed with Stanford University after dominating on the central coast.

With Bell close to wrapping up his final cross country season in high school, come next fall will join a Top-10 national program with the Cardinal.

In addition to being a Mountain League MVP, Bell won four league local races in his senior season, setting PRs left and right but his biggest accomplishments in his high school career was being one of 23 runners to ever run a sub-14 minute race at the Woodbridge Crosss Country Classic and placing 19th at the Champs National Cross Country Championships in 2022.

In baseball, pitcher Quincy Winkler signed his letter to stay close to home and play for Head Coach Larry Lee and the Cal Poly Mustangs.

In his time on the rubber as a junior, Winkler led the league in strikeouts and against Morro Bay, had one of his best career performances striking out 15 batters, allowing only one hit in 6 innings.

At 6’5, Winkler will join fellow North County pitchers Jakob Wright and Carson Turnquist on the Mustangs roster.

In volleyball, middle blocker Lucia Barroso will also stay in state and compete in the Big West Conference atU.C. San Diego.

In her senior season, Barroso led the Eagles in both blocks and kills on her way to being first team all-league.

She also served as this year’s captain. Currently, the Tritons are in position to head to Big West Conference tournament.

The signing is even more impressive to see three Division I athletes from the senior class come out of a school that has just around 750 kids.