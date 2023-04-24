Three-time All-American Bernie Truax transfers to Penn State for final year

Along with Head Coach Jon Sioredas, one of the key characters involved in the resurgence of Cal Poly Wrestling since 2016 was three-time All-American Bernie Truax.

After seeing the program at its lowest and helping bring it to historical highs, Truax announced that he will use his final year of eligibility to transfer to Division I powerhouse Penn State.

After five seasons with the Mustangs, Truax will join a National Championship caliber program that has won 10 of the last 12 team National titles since 2011 winning this past season while two to their own won individual titles.

According to Truax, the decision came down to Penn State, Arizona State, Iowa state, Iowa and returning to the Mustangs for his final season.

According to Mustang News, Truax cited that transferring to the Nittany Lions will give him the best opportunity of being a National champ, a World champ and an Olympic champ. Truax finished his Cal Poly career with a record of 82-28.

Truax will leave the program as one of the greatest and well-achieved wrestlers in the programs history after three All-American nods, two Pac-12 championships and three straight fourth place finishes at the NCAA Championships.