Tom Brady formally signs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady has reached an agreement to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady's move to Tampa has been reported since earlier this week.

Both Brady and the Buccaneers confirmed an agreement had been reached.

Tom Brady is officially a Tampa Bay Buccaneer! — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 20, 2020

Brady formally announced Tuesday that he was leaving the New England Patriots after 19 seasons with the team. In his time there, he played in eight Super Bowls and won 17 division titles.

Brady, who turns 43 in August, will throw to talented Bucs wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Brady, who turns 43 in August, has been named the league MVP three times, made the Pro Bowl roster 14 times and set an NFL record with four Super Bowl MVPs.

Brady's announcement comes just days after Tampa Bay used the franchise tag on pass rusher Shaquil Barrett. With Brady's impending arrival and Barrett's franchise tag, former first-overall-pick Jameis Winston's days in a Buccaneers uniform appear to be over.

While it's not realistic to ask quarterback who is turning 43 to match the same number of passing yards that Winston had in the 2019 season (5,109, which was best in the league), Bucs fans can hope that Brady will generate less turnover through the air. In 2019, Winston not only led the NFL in interceptions, 30, but he also became the first quarterback in league history to finish the season with 30 touchdowns (he finished the season with 33) and 30 picks.

"Tom is a proven champion who has achieved greatness on the field because he demands the best out of himself and his teammates," said GM Jason Licht. "I've known Tom since we drafted him in New England 20 years ago and through this process it became very clear that his desire to be a champion burns as strong today as it ever has. He possesses the type of rare natural leadership qualities that will immediately impact our entire organization."