Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Tom Brady's late drive pushes Buccaneers past Rams

Tom Brady
Mark LoMoglio/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) waves to spectators after an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Rams 16-13. Brady become the first player in NFL history with over 100,000 career passing yards. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Tom Brady
Posted at 10:48 PM, Nov 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 01:48:34-05

The Los Angeles Rams continue to struggle in their pursuit of defending their title with a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road, 16-13.

The Rams scored the first touchdown of the game with a Matthew Stafford touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp to put Los Angeles up 7-3 in the 2nd quarter.

The Rams would take a 7-6 lead into the half.

Los Angeles would tack on a pair of field goals in the 3rd quarter by Matt Gay to extend the lead to 13-6.

After a field goal by Tampa Bay with 3:30 left to make it a 13-9 game, Tom Brady stage a comeback reminiscent of the many he has pulled off in previous years.

With 44 seconds remaining in the game, Brady led the Buccaneers on a drive for 54 yards, capped with a touchdown pass to Cade Otton for one yard with 9 seconds remaining in the game.

The Rams drop to 3-5 with the loss.

Los Angeles will host the Cardinals Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png