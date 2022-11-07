Tom Brady's late drive pushes Buccaneers past Rams

The Los Angeles Rams continue to struggle in their pursuit of defending their title with a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road, 16-13.

The Rams scored the first touchdown of the game with a Matthew Stafford touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp to put Los Angeles up 7-3 in the 2nd quarter.

The Rams would take a 7-6 lead into the half.

Los Angeles would tack on a pair of field goals in the 3rd quarter by Matt Gay to extend the lead to 13-6.

After a field goal by Tampa Bay with 3:30 left to make it a 13-9 game, Tom Brady stage a comeback reminiscent of the many he has pulled off in previous years.

With 44 seconds remaining in the game, Brady led the Buccaneers on a drive for 54 yards, capped with a touchdown pass to Cade Otton for one yard with 9 seconds remaining in the game.

The Rams drop to 3-5 with the loss.

Los Angeles will host the Cardinals Sunday at SoFi Stadium.