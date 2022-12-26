'Twas the Night of Christmas returns to KSBY Sports

KSBY Sports Anchor Dusty Baker is bringing back his version of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas during the holiday season.

"It's a time for us all to step back and remember what Christmas is truly all about," said Baker.

This is the second year Baker has implemented the story in his sportscast.

Unlike the original, the tradition according to Baker must take place on Christmas Day.

"It wouldn't be a Christmas tradition if it wasn't on Christmas," said Baker. "Sit back and read the greatest tale of all time with me during the best time of the year on the best day of the year."

The story reads as follows:

'Twas the night of Christmas, when all through the house

Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse.

While people on the Central Coast sit watching KSBY

Asking themselves why do they continue to watch this guy.

As far as Christmas Day with all the NFL action

The Broncos and Rams were supposed to be the main attraction.

The Rams coming off a Super Bowl title

But their poor season meant a win was not vital.

That did not matter for Mr. Baker Mayfield,

With 51 points the Broncos defense would yield.

The Rams opening with a 17-0 lead,

The Broncos defense with no answers continued to bleed.

The Rams win it 51-14.

Russ just can't cook and also can't clean.

While this game didn't matter in the grand scheme of things

The Rams still walking away this year with a Super Bowl ring.

While we sit here on the night Santa's job is complete,

Lets talk about 2022 and how our region could compete.

College baseball remains a strength in this part of the country;

The Mustangs and Gauchos featuring their talent humbly.

Cal Poly finishing their season 37-21,

And that 13-game win streak sure was fun.

While their rivals in Isla Vista played such great ball

They won the Big West, but it was to Stanford they'd fall.

There are many top tier athletes here on the Central Coast

The crop in the MLB Draft are the ones we can boast.

From Cal Poly's Brooks Lee being selected eighth in the draft

The Minnesota Twins are getting a superstar at last.

While his buddy Drew Thorpe was picked in round two,

The Yankees pitching rotation features quite the crew.

Mission Prep's Dylan Beavers also selected in the first round

The Orioles building a roster that should soon be playoff bound.

Once the football season arrived, the region kicked it into gear

Collectively stacking up with one of its most successful years.

From the top, its those Atascadero Greyhounds

Who could stack up against anyone pound for pound.

While those boys made a run in league, CIF, and state

I have to say I personally cannot relate.

I mean really, who actually enjoys playing in the mud?

Well every player on that team is an absolute stud,

Battling through the most ridiculous of conditions

Leading them back to their winning traditions.

This year the Knights of St. Joseph proved they were the best

Darian Mensah and his squad gave those defenses no rest.

While Pioneer Valley made a late surge for the second straight year

A team nobody wants to play in the playoffs, striking fear.

So what am I saying?

What is the point of this rhyme?

Why is this sports guy wasting my time?

Well let me stop you right there, I've got something to say:

These athletes on the Central Coast are more than just okay.

They grind tirelessly, day-in and day-out.

Its time they all get their proper shoutout.

While Santa has that list of who is naughty or nice

I told the big man all Central Coast athletes do is entice.

This 2022 year in sports was the best one yet

It's a year in sports we shall never forget.

As we wait again for Santa to come to town

Lets remember the good times in sports and how they all went down.

With that, may your holiday season be merry and bright

Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night.