Two UCSB aquatics student-athletes on their Pan-American Games experiences in the fall

In the fall, U.C. Santa Barbara Women’s Water Polo’s Juju Amaral and Women’s Swimming's Samantha Banos travelled to Santiago, Chile to compete in the Pan-American Games as Amaral competed for Brazil’s National Team while Banos competed for Colombia.

"It's pretty special," Amaral explained. "I feel like growing up I've always seen like my cousin being on the national team and that was always something I wanted to do. I was able to do it in 2019 and then now again in 2023."

For Banos, it was her first time on the international stage.

"So I've had this as a goal for a pretty long time," Banos said. The Pan Ams have obviously been like the biggest event that I've been to as an international swimmer."

Banos earned ninth overall in the 200-meter fly and 10th in the 400 meter individual medley gaining valuable international experience in an unfamiliar setting as described "the stands, the cameras, the water and all the lights" as a "great environment."

For Amaral, a native of Sao Paolo, Brazil, it was a homecoming of sorts as her team went on to earn a bronze medal after defeating Argentina.

"I feel like South America just is really similar," Amaral admitted. "Of course each culture is a little bit different, but it feels more like I'm at home "

For Banos, who as only a sophomore has plenty of first place finishes this year, is using her Pan American experiences to help get her ready for the Mountain-Pacific Sports Federation Championships where she could earn a handful of individual first place finishes..

"I've been having a lot of fun with it and I think that helps," Banos said of her progression in the sport. "Being around my teammates, they're all super supportive when I'm going international."

Meanwhile the water polo team is ranked 12th in the country as Amaral looks to utilize the work she put in internationally to help better her team in the water.

"[The international] level is pretty high," Amaral said. "I worked a lot through it during fall, so it gives me a better preparation for a season."

Both will not be in this year’s Olympic cycle but both of their dreams are to one day represent Brazil or Colombia in the Olympics. Los Angelels hosts in 2028.