U.C. Irvine outlasts Cal Poly women in the fourth quarter winning 68-55

Down six at half, Jazzy Anousinh ignited a motivated Cal Poly bunch to close the gap to within one point with seconds left in the third quarter.

However, the offense sparked at the right down as Nikki Tom knocked down a three-pointer as time expired heading into the fourth quarter.

From there, it was U.C. Irvine's Hunter Hernandez who kept the Mustangs at arms length to close out Cal Poly on the road scoring a career high, game-high and team-high 25 points improving to 10-2 in the Big West.

Cal Poly's Sydney Bourland scored a team-high 13 points while Maddie Willett supplied 12 of her own.