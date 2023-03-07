U.C. Santa Barbara basketball headlines Big West awards and honors

With a share of the regular season Big West title, the U.C. Santa Barbara men's basketball team heads into the Big West Tournament this week with momentum.

Sophomore Ajay Mitchell was named Big West Player of the Year while senior Miles Norris caps off a fantastic season with his third All-Conference honors earning Second Team All-Conference in addition to a Player of the Week nod.

On the women's side, seniors Alexis Tucker and Ila Lane both earned First-Team All-Conference.

Cal Poly's Oumou Toure nabbed a Honorable Mention on the women's side.

Big West Tournament Match-ups

First Round (3/7)

Game 1 (women) // 12:00 p.m.No. 8 seed CSUN vs. No. 9 seed CSU Bakersfield

Game 2 (women) // 2:30 p.m.No. 7 seed Cal Poly vs. No. 10 seed UC Riverside

Game 3 (men) // 6:00 p.m.No. 8 seed CSU Bakersfield vs. No. 9 seed CSUN

Game 4 (men) // 8:30 p.m.No. 7 seed Long Beach State vs. No. 10 seed Cal Poly

Quarterfinals (3/8)

Game 5 (women) // 12:00 p.m.No. 1 seed UC Irvine vs. No. 8/9 winner

Game 6 (women) // 2:30 p.m.No. 4 seed UC Davis vs. No. 5 seed UC Santa Barbara

Game 7 (women) // 6:00 p.m.No. 2 seed Long Beach State vs. No. 7/10 winner

Game 8 (women) // 8:30 p.m.No. 3 seed Hawai'i vs. No. 6 seed Cal State Fullerton

Quarterfinals (3/9)

Game 9 (men) // 12:00 p.m.No. 1 seed UC Irvine vs. No. 8/9 winner

Game 10 (men) // 2:30 p.m.No. 4 seed Cal State Fullerton vs. No. 5 seed Hawai'i

Game 11 (men) // 6:00 p.m.No. 2 seed UC Santa Barbara vs. No. 7/10 winner

Game 12 (men) // 8:30 p.m.No. 3 seed UC Riverside vs. No. 6 seed UC Davis