U.C. Santa Barbara mentioned in National Polls amidst 10-game win streak

With an overall record of 15-3, the Gauchos are once again stepping into the national spotlight. The latest Baseball America poll puts the team at 24th in the nation while the other national ranking polls have them receiving votes for the Top-25.

After a game-winning single with bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth against CSU-Bakersfield, the Gauchos captured their tenth straight win on Sunday, March 20; their longest winning streak since 2019 when they won 13 in a row from the end of April to mid-May.

The Gauchos are the reigning Big West champions and were picked to finish third in the conference but currently are head and shoulders above everyone else in the standings.

The UCSB pitching staff has been a huge positive for the team thus far with the best Earned Runs Average in the Big West. They look to continue their streak at home this weekend in a 3-game series against Cal State Northridge.