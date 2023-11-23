U.C. Santa Barbara wins at home over Westmont 91-79

Getting the reigning Big West Player of the Year, junior Ajay Mitchell, back in the lineup has led to two straight wins for the Gauchos.

In a match-up with Montecito's Westmont College, a school transitioning into Division II, while it wasn't perfect, the team got a win on Thanksgiving Eve.

Mitchell's hot first half led to a team-high 21 points. Auburn transfer Yohan Traore locked down the paint with 18 points while Matij Belic chipped in 16.

Westmont's Anthony McIntyre led all scorers with 28 points. However, even with the win, the Gauchos lost the turnover battle 14-9; an area that's plagued the team in the early going but with a much different rotation than last year, the team is still figuring out how to mix the old with the new.

The Gauchos play at Fresno State Nov. 27 for their next game.