U.C. Santa Barbara women advance to Big West semifinals with lopsided win over U.C. Davis

Quarterfinals

(Women) U.C. Santa Barbara 70 U.C. Davis 36

Six days ago, the tables were turned. On March 2, U.C. Davis beat UCSB 80-59 en route to a three-game win streak into the tournament. However, Head Coach Bonnie Erickson and the team made sure to not have the same outcome twice in a week.

Four Gauchos scored in double-figures led by Alyssa Marin's 15 points to help earn UCSB a Big West semifinal berth March 10 against CSU-Bakersfield.

It was the defense mixed with the Aggies cold shooting that propelled the 5-seed Gauchos to victory allowing only 13 points in the first half to their 41. Seniors Ila Lane and Alexis Tucker both secured double-doubles while Anya Choice added 12 points to the total.