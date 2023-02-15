U.C. Santa Barbara's Ajay Mitchell nabs third career Big West Player of the Week

To no surprise, the U.C. Santa Barbara men's basketball team are still atop the standings in the Big West Conference as they continue their strong play throughout their regular season slate.

One of the many reasons for success has been sophomore sensation Ajay Mitchell who nabbed his third Big West Player of the Week after picking up two league wins.

The Belgium native averaged 20.5 points, 6.0 assists and 1.5 steals in two wins to earn the Big West Player of the Week honor.

The sophomore shot a combined 54-percent on 15 of 28 shots from the field.

On Feb. 9, Mitchell recorded a double-double, with 17 points and 10 assists in a 75-72 road victory at Long Beach State University.

On Feb. 11, Mitchell went 9-for-13 from the field going for 24 points to propel the Gauchos to a 87-74 home win over U.C. Davis.

U.C. Santa Barbara currently has a 20-4 overall record and a conference-leading 11-2 record in league play. Mitchell is averaging 15.9 points, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game which rank fourth, second and fifth in the league.