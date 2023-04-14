U.C. Santa Barbara's Andre Kelly trades in sneakers for cleats at 49ers Pro Day

After five years of college basketball between Cal-Berkeley and U.C. Santa Barbara, six-foot-9 post player Andre Kelly showed off his dual sport ability at the 49ers Pro Day at Levi Stadium on Wednesday.

The former Pac-12 Honorable Mention and recent Big West champion isn't a total stranger to the gridiron, having played at Lincoln High School in Stockton, CA.

After finishing up his fifth and final college basketball season only three weeks ago in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament, Kelly quickly got work in preparing for the Pro Day.

Kelly told NBC Sports Bay Area "he's always loved football" and "that I don't want to leave any doors closed in my future."

Kelly took to running several routes at Levi stadium in front of the 49ers staff lining up at tight end. Nothing off the table as we will see how he progresses on the field.

Kelly averaged 9.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in 34 contests for the Gauchos this past season where they fell to Baylor to end their season in the NCAA Tournament.