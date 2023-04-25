U.C. Santa Barbara's Mortensen wins second career Big West Player of the Week

The weekly honors continue for U.C. Santa Barbara Baseball as redshirt senior Broc Mortensen earned his second career Big West Player of the Week honor.

After becoming just the third player in Gaucho history to hit 40 career home runs over the weekend, Mortensen capped a four game stretch in which he led the team in batting average, on base percentage and slugging.

Last year's Big West home-run leader has continued his offensive output this season now just two home-runs away from tying the program's career home run record of 42 set by Matt Wilkerson from 2002-2005.

In addition to his home-run hitting, Mortensen hit three doubles and recorded five RBI's. Gauchos currently at second in the Big West with a conference record of 10-5 and overall record of 25-12.