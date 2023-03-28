U.C. Santa Barbara's Pasternack signs 5-year extension

After being among the candidates to fill the head men's basketball coaching job at Cal, U.C. Santa Barbara's Joe Pasternack signed a 5-year extension to remain at the helm of the Gauchos.

Pasternack has had an impressive career since coming to Goleta. According to the U.C. Santa Barbara Sports Information, over the last six seasons, he has accumulated a 132-53 record, which translates to a .714 winning percentage, the third-best in the state of California behind San Diego state and Saint Mary’s; both of whom made runs in this year's NCAA Tournament with the Aztecs headed to the Final Four.

Along with that, Pasternack has led his team to two Big West championships in three seasons as well as two trips to the NCAA Tournament. He had his best season to date, breaking the record of the most wins in a season set in 1971 that he tied during his first season with the team.

The Gauchos finished the 2022-23 season with an overall 27-8 record on their way to a regular season title, a Big West championship and a trip to March Madness where they lost to Baylor in the first round.

Pasternack will have his hands full on the recruiting trail looking to fulfill multiple positions in the offseason.