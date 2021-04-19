UC Irvine pounds Cal Poly Sunday in 17-1 blowout

Cal Poly Baseball dropped the final game of their four-game series with UC Irvine, 17-1.

The Mustangs allowed 19 hits on the day.

25th ranked Irvine scored five runs in the 1st inning, three in the 2nd, five in the 4th, and hit a grand slam in the 6th inning.

The game went only seven innings.

With the win, UC Irvine secured the series with three wins out of the four played over the weekend.

The Mustangs fall to 17-15 with the loss.

Cal Poly is 7-9 in conference play.

The Mustangs host UC Riverside for a four-game series starting Friday.

