UCSB Baseball opens with two victories

UCSB Baseball has opened their 2023 season on a high note after two victories in three days during opening weekend.

UCSB is beginning their season in Surprise, Arizona as part of the Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic.

The Gauchos completed their opener with a 9-7 win over Minnesota.

UCSB fell in their second game of the season to New Mexico, 3-1.

The Gauchos responded with a blowout win over Minnesota Sunday, 13-2.

UCSB will complete their opening weekend in Surprise against Oregon State on Monday.

Following their game against Oregon State, the Gauchos will head home for an 11-game homestand.

The Gauchos will host Oregon in a four-game series, Xavier in a three-game series, Pepperdine in a one-game matchup, and Seton Hall for four games stretching through March 11th.