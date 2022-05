The UCSB Gauchos defeated Cal Poly for a second straight night, 8-3.

The Mustangs scored a run each in the opening three innings, including a solo homer by Brooks Lee.

The 13th ranked Gauchos would progress to score eight unanswered runs, beginning with two in the 4th inning.

The Gauchos have secured the weekend series win and will look to sweep the Mustangs on Sunday.