UCSB men and women basketball go wire-to-wire against LBSU

Women: UCSB 63 LBSU 66

Starting out on a 14-2 run, the UCSB Gauchos seized full control on the road against the top-ranked Beach of Long Beach State University.

However, after leading by 18 at halftime, they were halted all throughout the third quarter as LBSU went on a 23-8 run. The Beach took the lead to begin the fourth and never looked back extending their win streak to 13 games. Alyssa Marin poured in 15 points to be the team-high scorer while Ila Lane secured a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Gauchos drop to 11-6 in the Big West, 18-9 overall.

Men: LBSU 73 UCSB 78

The Gauchos riding a three-game losing streak needing a win to inch themselves back to the top of the Big West standings.

In a game that featured twenty lead changes, this one came down to the wire but ultimately it was superb outside shooting from UC Santa Barbara that was the difference maker.

The team made10 three-point field goals on 40-percent shooting from beyond the arc allowing the men to improve to 12-5 in league play, 21-7 overall.

Ajay Mitchell scored a game high 28 points in the win.

